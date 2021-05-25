Arizona GOP pushes criminal charges for election violations

Democrats say some of the requirements are unworkable. They worry election workers will get bogged down writing ballot receipts, leading to longer lines at polling places.

But critics are especially concerned about the threat of criminal investigation or charges.

The measure, SB1241, would require county election officials to give to state or local prosecutors mail ballots that get rejected because the signature doesn’t match the one on file. Democrats say that will have an especially big impact on older voters, those with health conditions or disabilities that limit their motor skills, and younger voters who haven’t yet solidified their signature.

Voters with rejected signatures have until five days after the election to fix the issue. Ballots left unresolved at the end of that period would have to go to prosecutors.

“There is no good reason to be handing over these ballots and materials to the attorney general just because the voter wasn’t able to get in contact with the county recorder in time,” said Rep. Athena Salman, a Tempe Democrat. Even if they did nothing wrong, facing questioning from prosecutors would be intimidating for voters, she said.