PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is trumpeting the expansion of a California-based technology company in Arizona.
Milestone Technologies says it will create 100 more jobs in Arizona in the next nine months. The company provides IT services for other companies and relies on artificial intelligence and automation. The open jobs include technical and call center-style positions.
Milestone already has a small presence in Arizona. Ducey, who is running for re-election, says the expansion is a testament to the state's low taxes and regulatory environment. He says more than 300 companies have relocated to Arizona since 2015.
Milestone has submitted an application for $385,000 worth of job training reimbursements from the Arizona Commerce Authority. The authority says there are more than 237,000 technology jobs in the state.