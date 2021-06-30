Arizona governor expected to sign major tax-cut plan

But another bill sent this week to Ducey, which he's expected to sign, would further shield some of those taxpayers from Proposition 208 by excluding income from estates, trusts and business profits from the surcharge. Proposition 208 applied to income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.

GOP lawmakers wrapped up an unusually long and contentious budget negotiation Wednesday after three House Republicans opposed to adding up to 600,000 low-income students to the school voucher program agreed to support more limited changes. Now, the program won't be expanded, but the roughly 250,000 children now eligible will face shorter waiting periods.

Arizona's school vouchers, known formally as empowerment scholarship accounts, allow eligible students to use the money that would otherwise go to their public school for private-school tuition, home-school materials and other needs.

In addition to the tax cuts, Ducey and Republican lawmakers stuffed the budget with a laundry list of conservative priorities new and old, along with efforts to limit the power of elected Democrats.

Among them, the budget: