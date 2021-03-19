Arizona governor, Florida senator blast Biden over border

“We are working to repair what has been an unprepared and dismantled system,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday when asked about new migrant camps in Mexico. “It’s going to take some time. Our policy is that we’re obviously going to continue to make sure we’re working through our laws and the border is not open.”

While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Mexico has been rising since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019. Mayorkas has said the number is tracking toward a 20-year high.

Many of the recent arrivals are families and children traveling alone, who enjoy more legal protections and require greater care.

Biden jettisoned several Trump immigration policies, including one requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting proceedings in U.S. immigration courts. He has kept in place Trump’s pandemic-related expulsion policy but exempted children traveling alone.