Arizona governor lifts capacity limits at gyms, restaurants

The move was met with opposition from most of the state's big hospital chains, including Banner, Dignity, HonorHealth, Tenet and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“Now is not the time to relax our mitigation efforts; we must stay the course to ensure that our vaccination efforts can outpace the spread of the virus,” the Health System Alliance of Arizona wrote in a statement.

Sal DiCiccio, a conservative member of the Phoenix City Council, thanked Ducey “for opening up Arizona."

“Businesses have been hurting greatly and now there will be no restrictions on the number of people,” DiCiccio wrote on Twitter. “This is a major win towards full recovery.”

Until Friday, gyms were required to operate at 25% of their typical capacity while restaurants, movie theaters and water parks could operate at up to 50%. Ducey's order lifts those restrictions but maintains other requirements, including mask requirements while not eating and social distancing between parties.