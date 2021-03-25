Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, reopens bars

Ducey resisted pressure to implement a statewide mask mandate last year even as the virus spread rapidly and hospitals became overcrowded. He eventually allowed local governments require face coverings, and most did.

Ducey says local mask mandates were rarely enforced; mayors say they were instrumental in getting people to comply with the recommendations of public health experts who said masks are instrumental in limiting the spread of the virus. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she has no intention of lifting her city's mask mandate, setting up a potential conflict between the mayor's power and the governor's.

Arizona has twice experienced outbreaks that were among the worst in the world at the time but has more recently seen significant improvement in virus metrics. About a quarter of Arizona's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and about 16% are fully inoculated. The two most common vaccine varieties require two doses for full protection.

Ducey on Monday opened vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older, but it will take time for people to get their shots. About 40,000 to 60,000 people got shots each weekday last week, a mix of first and second doses.