Arizona governor orders 'vaccine passport' ban for the state

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey used his executive powers Monday to prohibit local and regional governments from making “vaccine passports" a requirement for people to enter businesses or get services, calling it an encroachment on the private medical information of Arizona residents.

The Republican governor signed an executive order that also bans state agencies or businesses that contract with state government from requiring the vaccine passports that prove people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be,” Ducey said in a statement. "Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

Businesses that decide they want to require vaccine passports — along with health care providers, child care facilities, schools and universities — are exempted from the ban.

Later on Monday, Ducey rescinded his executive order from July that directed K-12 schools to require face masks. The move punts decisions about masking to K-12 school districts and charter schools, which maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks.