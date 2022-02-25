 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona governor outlines plan to boost water supplies

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and a top leader in the state Legislature on Friday filled in a key part of a developing plan to boost the desert state’s increasingly strained water supply.

They plan to create a state agency to acquire new supplies and develop and fund projects, with deep pockets and the authority to go out and find supplies that can secure the state's water future. One potential project is a multibillion-dollar desalination plant in Mexico, but many others are also being eyed along with efforts to conserve existing supplies.

The proposed new Arizona Water Authority would be funded with an initial $1 billion investment and have the authority to borrow money and issue bonds to fund larger projects. Some of the money will be set aside for cities and towns and even private water companies for smaller local projects.

The western United States is in the midst of a prolonged drought, and Arizona has already absorbed cutbacks in the allocation of Colorado River water that have forced some farmers to let their fields go fallow. More cuts are likely absent a major weather turnaround.

People are also reading…

The Republican governor has been working on the plan with House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann, both also Republicans. Bowers has for years been sounding the alarm about the state's water supplies and trying to come up with a comprehensive plan to address the issue for the long term.

Bowers said in an interview that the specific details of what projects were on the table were sparse on purpose.

“This is not meant to be comprehensive,” Bowers said. “We don’t have a specific project because ...we’re not trying to catch up to a project that’s being proposed and we’re not trying to limit the scope per se of what projects might be available.”

Instead, the agency is designed to look at multiple solutions, including local projects like treating brackish groundwater. Larger projects like developing supplies in three remote desert valleys that have been earmarked for decades as potential sources for metro Phoenix and negotiating for out-of-state water will fall directly under the purview of the new water authority.

Bowers said draft legislation was distributed to majority Republican lawmakers on Friday and meetings would start Monday to take feedback and firm up the plan.

“We want the comments. We want to see where weaknesses are,” Bowers said. “And if it works out that it has too many, then we don’t do it that way.”

The state already has major water agencies, including the Department of Water Resources and a major agency that stores groundwater in the central part of the state. In addition, the Central Arizona Project runs a massive canal and reservoir system that brings in Colorado River water to Phoenix and Tucson, the state’s two major metropolitan areas.

The new agency will be different. It’s role will be to shop for water around the West, partner with private companies to develop, store and transport those supplies and use the state’s financial heft to get those projects done.

The public agency will be overseen by a bipartisan board, with the majority appointed by the governor from people well-versed in water issues and have strong conflict-of-interest rules. Any expenditure over $100 million will need approval by a special legislative committee.

“This going to be a project over time," Ducey told reporters. "That's how we address the next 100 years in Arizona.”

Bowers said time is of the essence.

“Given the bathtub ring on Lake Mead,” Bowers said, “I want to stand up something that can that can be a partner in these efforts, and it has to happen rather quickly. As in, quick.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Watch Now: Related Video

State of the Union: Democratic Party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News