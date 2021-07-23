Arizona governor renews vaccination push as virus cases rise

PHOENIX (AP) — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Arizona, the governor on Friday reiterated calls for people to get vaccinated but also maintained it was a personal choice.

“We have made it clear from the very beginning that we will never mandate the vaccine, and we’ve taken action to prevent vaccine passports or mandates,” Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said. “We have also encouraged everyone to get this vaccine. It is the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe.”

His statement came not long after the state reported 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case number in over a week. Officials also reported another seven deaths.

This brings Arizona's totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to trend upward with 910 patients statewide. Of those, 238 are in the intensive care unit. ICU occupancies have not been that high since March 12.

Like other states, Arizona has seen a case surge in the last two weeks. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant first detected in India as well as people gathering for the Fourth of July contributed to the trend. But they also say most of the cases now involve people who were unvaccinated.