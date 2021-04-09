Arizona governor signs bill banning private election grants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed legislation banning the use of private funding for elections but said the money the state received last year from organizations with funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation was helpful and used with "integrity.”

But the Republican governor said election officials should not be forced to rely on private grants for voter outreach, staffing or other expenses in the future. While he said nothing in the new law should be interpreted as a sign the state is unappreciative, the bill is needed to preserve the integrity of and voter confidence in elections.

“With public confidence in our elections in peril, it's clear our elections must be pristine and above reproach — and the sole purview of government,” Ducey said in a signing letter.

Republicans who control the Legislature voted for the measure, with some questioning how county officials used the money. Democrats warned the measure could starve election offices of the funds needed to run secure and efficient elections because lawmakers consistently underfund state and county elections operations.

A ban on private election funding was part of an elections bill in Georgia that has drawn fierce backlash from some high profile businesses and Major League Baseball.