Arizona governor signs online dating, fertility fraud bills

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that allows lawsuits against a fertility doctor for secretly using their own sperm or ovum to impregnate a woman.

The Republican governor also signed another bill requiring online dating services to inform members if they have been in contact with a member who has been banned for fraud.

The proposals were among 37 bills the Republican governor signed into law Wednesday, including three Ducey called “responsible" criminal justice reform.

GOP Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix sponsored the bill allowing a woman, her husband or their child to sue a health care provider who used their own sperm or ovum to impregnate a woman without written consent. She cited instances where a family later found out their health provider had secretly used their own sperm to create fertilized eggs.

A criminal provision was stripped out of SB1237 in committee.