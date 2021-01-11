Arizona governor to open Legislature's 2021 session remotely

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will present his annual state of the state address Monday remotely as the Legislature foregoes its ceremonial opening day joint session because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol in the wake of mob violence by insurrectionist backers of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress last week in Washington, D.C.

The entire state Capitol complex is now ringed by a double-layer of fencing and the general public will not be allowed into the Senate or House or into the plaza between the two buildings. Only a limited number of invited guests will be on hand as the 90 lawmakers are sworn into office and formal elections for House speaker and Senate president are held.

Republicans who control both chambers have already chosen their leaders but it's possible some GOP House members may not back Rusty Bowers for speaker. Although Republicans backed him after the election, some are angry Bowers refused to back Trump’s unfounded claims that he won Arizona’s electoral votes.