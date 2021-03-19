Arizona governor to visit border amid migrant surge

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to the Arizona-Mexico border Friday as the region sees a surge in migrants.

Ducey will fly over the Douglas area and hold a roundtable discussion, according to his office. He'll be joined by several Republican lawmakers, local officials and Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the Senate GOP's campaign arm.

Ducey met with border and emergency management authorities on Wednesday. He's joined fellow Republicans in blaming President Joe Biden for fueling the problems. Biden lifted some of predecessor Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies when he took office, though the surge began while Trump was still in office.

While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Mexico has been rising since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the number is tracking toward a 20-year high.

Many of the recent arrivals are families and children traveling alone, who enjoy more legal protections and require greater care.

