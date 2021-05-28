Arizona governor wants budget, vetoes bills to make point

Ducey said that with just a month remaining until the start of the new fiscal year, Arizonans deserve to see the budget enacted. The $12.8 billion plan includes a massive income tax cut and new spending on roads and other improvements, plus new tax cuts for veterans and business property.

"On the table is a budget agreement that makes responsible and significant investments in K-12 education, higher education, infrastructure and local communities, all while delivering historic tax relief to working families and small businesses,” Ducey said in a statement.

Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers said he knew the governor has made similar moves in the past and said “it would have been foolish of me” not to think Ducey would do it again. Still, the vetoes mean a whole series of bills will have to move back through the system in both chambers very late in the session, or die.

“It hurts. It means more time for us. It means late introductions, it means the whole rigmarole, all over again,” Bowers said. “But we’ve been working and trying to work through each of our recalcitrant members and holdouts to have a budget. And next week we’re going to be trying to put one together and hopefully we can move.”