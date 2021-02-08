Arizona high court says cities must benefit from subsidies

The high court, in a unanimous opinion written by Vice Chief Justice Ann Timmer, said that doesn't cut it.

“In effect, HU and Arrowhead’s promises are no different than hamburger chain promising to operate in Peoria in exchange for monetary incentives paid by the City in hope of stimulating the local economy,” Timmer wrote. “A private business will usually, if not always, generate some economic impact and, consequently, permitting such impacts to justify public funding of private ventures would eviscerate the Gift Clause.”

The case was brought by the Goldwater Institute on behalf of a group of taxpayers.

“Today’s unanimous ruling sends a powerful reminder to government officials across the state that they can’t spend taxpayers’ hard-earned money on sweetheart deals for select private businesses, but can only purchase goods and services that truly benefit the public,” the Goldwater Institute said in a statement.

The city said in a statement that is has long championed economic development and the agreements it had with Huntington and Arrowhead “were developed using clearly defined performance criteria that were based on previously established law and legal precedents regarding the gift clause.”

That's no longer the case, the city acknowledged.

"While this disappointing ruling may have a chilling effect on economic development programs across the state, the city will continue to ensure it is promoting positive economic development efforts within the legal framework as clarified by the court," the city said.

