Arizona high court to consider AG's suit against university

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Supreme Court will hear an appeal on Thursday from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich as he tries to persuade the high court to revive his challenges to a deal between Arizona State University and a hotel developer.

The Arizona Tax Court ruled that Brnovich had no authority to sue the Board of Regents over provisions in ASU's deal that say the hotel developer does not have to pay property taxes. The court said that because ASU owns the land and will own the hotel and university property it isn't subject to taxation. The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld the decision.

Brnovich amended his original lawsuit to allege the deal violated the state constitution's gift clause. Both lower courts said he waited too long to sue and it was barred by the statue of limitations.

The Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate, wants ASU's deal with the hotel developer voided. He argued the Board of Regents improperly exempted the hotel and conference center from property taxes and said the Regents exceeded their power to enter into leases for public purposes.

The Board of Regents oversees the state's three public universities.

The Regents say the transaction is a good deal for taxpayers because the hotel will pay more than $100 million in rent over 60 years and the university will benefit from construction of a hotel and conference center that it needs.

ASU plans to pay nearly $20 million of the conference center's construction costs. They also will build an adjacent parking garage funded with $42 million in newly issued bonds it will pay off using parking fees and some of the hotel's $1.1 million in annual lease payments. The hotel will have access to about 20% of the parking spaces.

The Court of Appeals decision ordered Brnovich’s office to reimburse the Board of Regents for nearly $1 million in attorney fees and other legal costs.

