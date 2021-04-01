Arizona House OKs bill banning abortion for genetic issues

"Before we go and start throwing doctors in jail for treating their patients I wish we had had a better debate,” Rep. Kelli Butler of Paradise Valley said.

The House approved the bill on a 31-29 party-line vote. It passed the Senate earlier this month along party lines, but senators need to approve the House changes before sending it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has regularly signed anti-abortion legislation.

An even tougher anti-abortion bill was approved by a Senate committee late Wednesday. It would ban most abortions even before many women know they are pregnant by making it a felony for a physician to perform the procedure if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. HB2140 would ban nearly all abortions because a heartbeat can often be detected as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

There is an exception if the mother’s life is in danger, but not in the case of rape or incest. Physicians and anyone assisting them could face between two and nearly nine years in prison. The woman could not be charged.