Arizona House OKs guns in cars on school grounds
AP

Arizona House OKs guns in cars on school grounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow people to have loaded guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

The proposal by Rep. Jacqueline Parker passed on a 31-28 party-line vote with no Democratic support.

Parker said during a debate last month that her proposal, HB2840, simply allows legally armed people to leave their weapons loaded while they pick up their children at school. Democrats said it could lead to adult students bringing a gun onto school grounds where they could be tempted to pull it out after a teenage spat.

The vote came two weeks after the House approved two other measures aimed at boosting the rights of gun owners over objections from Democrats who called the moves dangerous.

One measure would prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment. Backers said it would ensure that the rights of gun owners are protected from what they say is the potential for overreach by President Joe Biden’s administration. The Senate passed similar legislation Wednesday.

House Democrats opposed HB2111, saying it will undermine the rule of law and is an unconstitutional measure that will cost taxpayers to defend in court.

The other bill, HB2551, would require that people with concealed weapons permits be allowed to carry their guns in most public buildings and publicly owned spaces unless there is security screening. It's a yearly effort by Republicans that has repeatedly failed and was once vetoed.

All three House bills now await Senate action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

