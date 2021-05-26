Arizona House rejects ID requirement for mail ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have required voters to include identification with their mail-in ballots, a defeat for Republicans looking to impose more restrictive voting procedures.

The bill was one of the most contentious of the dozens of voting rights bills that Arizona Republicans introduced following former President Donald Trump's narrow loss in the longtime GOP stronghold. Influential business leaders, including the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, publicly urged lawmakers to reject it.

Voting by mail is overwhelmingly popular in Arizona, where nearly 90% of 2020 voters used a ballot that arrived in the mail.

The bill, SB1713, would have required voters to include their birthday and an ID number with their ballots. Acceptable ID numbers included a driver's license, voter registration, tribal ID or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Democrats said the bill would have led to the rejection of votes from people who don't know the new rules or don't have easy access to the required ID numbers.

“We need a healthier democracy, and we need to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard,” said Rep. Raquel Terán, a Democrat from west Phoenix who is also chairwoman of the Arizona Democratic Party.