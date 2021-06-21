Arizona House Republicans advance 2 election bills

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Republicans on Monday advanced a measure requiring election officials to give prosecutors records of mail ballots that get rejected because the signature doesn’t match the one on file.

Republicans said the measure would help find potential criminals trying to illegally cast ballots. But Democrats said there's no evidence of widespread fraud, and the measure would promote the myth that the 2020 election was marred by illegal votes.

“The assumption is going to be made that you were fraudulently casting that ballot and the attorney general is going to get involved,” said Rep. Kelli Butler, a Democrat from Paradise Valley. “I believe that’s going to intimidate voters. I can't imagine having a knock on my door from law enforcement related to my vote.”

Mail voting accounts for the overwhelming majority of ballots cast in Arizona. County officials verify they're valid by matching a signature on the ballot envelope to those on file from voter registration forms, driver's license records and previous elections. If the signature seems off, officials work to contact the voter, who has five days after the election to resolve the issue. Ballots not resolved are not counted.