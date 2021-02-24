Arizona House Republicans approve pair of pro-gun bills

GOP Rep. John Kavanagh, who sponsored the bill, said a sticker on a door saying “no weapons allowed" only prevents law abiding people from being armed and does nothing to keep out criminals with weapons.

“The suggestion that we could keep our buildings safe with stickers is ridiculous,” Kavanaugh said. "If that were true we could save billions of dollars by having every airport get rid of all their expensive equipment and personnel and just put up a bit sign: 'no weapons or explosives.' That's absurd."

But Democratic Rep. Randall Friese, a Tucson trauma surgeon, said there are loopholes in concealed weapons laws that have allowed people who are barred from owning a gun to get one. He pointed to a 2018 case where a law enforcement officer was shot by a person with a revoked permit who still was able to buy a gun.

“His colleagues carried him into the emergency room where I was working that night, and put him down in front of me,” Friese said. “And said ”save his life.' And I could not."

Democrats said it would be expensive for cities, counties or other government agencies that want to keep guns out of their facilities to buy security equipment and hire personnel to run it.

Both measures passed on 31-29 partyline votes.

The House also gave initial approval to a measure, HB2840, allowing people to have loaded guns in their cars on school grounds. Democrats said it could lead to adult students being tempted to pull a gun, while supporters said it just allows legally armed people to not have to unload their weapon just to pick up their children at school.

