Arizona House schedules budget debate as deal solidifies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has scheduled debate on a $12.8 billion state budget plan for Tuesday as a pair of Republican lawmakers who had blocked it because of concerns over massive tax cuts and their effects on city finances said they now mainly back the plan.

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer said Monday that changes to boost cities' share of state income tax that will ensure municipal budgets are not overly harmed by the budget's tax cuts have satisfied him.

“I'm optimistic for the first time since about two weeks ago when I thought we had a deal and then we didn't,” Boyer said,

And GOP Rep. David Cook said he also is satisfied with changes, although he needs a day to review the language that is part of the legislation. He also won much bigger payoffs of state debt.

“I'm on board with the proposal, which I gave the Senate and the House on Friday,” Cook said. “I have not seen anything in writing. So I'm just waiting to see it in black and white.”

The changes include a much larger paydown of state debt and smaller tax cuts than the $1.9 billion a year initially planned until actual revenue comes in above projections, both have said.