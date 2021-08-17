Arizona initiative would require ID with mail ballots

Doubts about the integrity of the election are fueled by groups on the right pushing conspiracy theories about what happened in 2020, said Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director for All Voting is Local, a voting-rights group. Election experts and cybersecurity officials have said repeatedly the election was secure and there was no widespread fraud.

“Its beyond nonsensical that you create a problem and then you now have to create a solution to the problem you created," Gulotta said. “The problem wasn't with our election. It was with the lies people were able to tell about our election.”

Republicans are turning to the 2022 ballot box after a similar proposal, sponsored by Mesnard, failed in the Legislature amid opposition from a handful of GOP lawmakers this year. They will have to collect 237,645 signatures from registered voters by July 7, 2022, and the proposal would become law if a majority of voters approve.

Arizona already requires in-person voters to show ID, whether they vote on Election Day or at an early voting center. Those who vote by mail have their identify verified by matching their signature on the ballot envelope to one on file.