Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay

Businesses have cited the extra $300 as a reason they are struggling to find workers, but there are other factors at play preventing people from returning to work. Some are worried about exposure to the coronavirus if they return to service sector jobs, according to government surveys, and many working mothers have left the workforce to care for children still attending school online.

Ducey aims to help those working mothers by providing three months of child care assistance for people who return to work but earn less than $25 an hour. A variety of federal assistance programs will be used to pay for the aid. He also is using federal cash to provide community college scholarships and high school equivalency diploma preparation for unemployed workers.

Ducey said the state’s economy is taking off as nearly half the population has now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“With ample supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand and millions of Arizonans vaccinated, people feel safer and are finally returning to life in Arizona as we knew and loved it before,” Ducey said in a video announcing his moves. “People are back in the office, restaurants are at full capacity, and tourists are flocking to our state.”