Arizona judge takes blood test, no drugs, alcohol in system

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The results of a blood test for a southern Arizona judge who was pulled over by police while driving on New Year's Eve revealed his blood-alcohol level was well below the legal limit and drugs were not in his system.

A Casa Grande police officer, who was not identified, pulled over Pinal County Superior Court Judge Stephen McCarville after claiming the judge's vehicle drifted toward the center median and made a left turn without using a turn signal, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Tuesday.

Police said McCarville reportedly told the officer that he had consumed maybe one or two drinks at a family member’s home before driving home. McCarville also said he had taken a baby aspirin and received a COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier in the day, according to police.

The blood test results showed that McCarville had a blood alcohol content of 0.02%, well below the legal limit of 0.08%. The tests also showed that McCarville did not have any drugs in his system.