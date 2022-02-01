 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state's rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses that the state Department of Health Services will award under Arizona's 2020 law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The ruling issued Tuesday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the rules published by the department satisfy the broad mandates set under the voter-approved law put on the ballot through an initiative campaign.

The potentially lucrative social equity licenses will be issued under the law's provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

The lawsuit filed by the Greater Phoenix Urban League and a corporation said the rules are deficient, lacking provisions such as a prohibition against license transfers and a requirement that licensees' expenditures and profits remain in their communities.

Warner said the law's drafters gave the department leeway on how to write the implementation rules. As drafted, those rules “are reasonably designed to meet its objectives," the judge concluded.

People are also reading…

James Cool, a lawyer representing the lawsuit plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including whether his clients will appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that its western neighbor can never join the alliance.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC officers honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News