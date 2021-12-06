 Skip to main content
Arizona juvenile corrections chief retires; deputy promoted

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new leader for Arizona's juvenile corrections agency.

Ducey on Monday announced he's appointed Douglas Sargent as director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections. Sargent is a longtime administrator at the agency, serving as deputy director for the past three years. Before that, he was the department's inspector general.

Sargent previously had a 20-year-career in the U.S. Air Force.

Sargent replaces Jeff Hood, who is retiring after five years at the top of the Juvenile Corrections Department. Hood is leaving his position on Jan. 8 after 30 years in the youth and adult corrections field, according to the governor's office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

