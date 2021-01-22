Arizona lawmaker proposes 'homicide by abortion' legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require prosecutors to charge women who decide to get abortions and the doctors who perform the procedures with homicide.

Republican state Rep. Walt Blackman, who is known for his strict stance against abortion, had previously said he would introduce the bill, calling abortion clinics “death factories.”

The bill expands the definition of a “person” to include an unborn child in the womb “at any stage of development,” The Arizona Republic reported. It also removes any protections for mothers or medical professionals and would allow the state attorney general and county attorneys to prosecute “homicide by abortion” regardless of any conflicting federal regulations.

“If you want to spout, ‘My body, my body choice,’ you need to spend some time in our Arizona penal system. If you are going to kill and end the life of another human being, that is murder,” Blackman said during a livestream on Facebook in August.

Nine other Republican representatives have announced their support of the bill.