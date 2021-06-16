Arizona lawmakers advance $100M fire fund in special session

“Lake San Carlos is so low that we couldn’t take out of that,” Truett said. “A lot of the (water) tanks are out, and some of the ranchers with their tanks, they’re dry, and even if there is water we’re not taking those because we’re going to leave those for the cattle.”

Throughout Thursday's four-hour hearing, Democrats brought up climate change as the driving force, but the stage was set when Forestry and Fire Management Director David Tenney declined to be drawn into that debate.

“There’s people with strong feelings on both sides of that issue and there’s even probably more than two sides,” he said after Democratic Sen. Kirsten Engel asked him to address “the elephant in the room.”

“What I can assure you is that we recognize at our agency that, whether it’s man caused or nature, not a lot we can do about it,” Tenney said. “Bottom line is we’re in the middle of a really bad drought and things are drier than we’ve ever seen them. So, conditions have changed.”