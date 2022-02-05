 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona lawmakers move to partially restore jury challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
Jury Challenges Arizona

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the Sandra Day O'Connor United States District Court in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2016. Arizona lawmakers are advancing a proposal to partially undo the state Supreme Court’s groundbreaking elimination of the longstanding practice of allowing lawyers to remove potential trial jurors without explanation. Legislators supporting a bill endorsed Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, by a state House committee said restoration of so-called peremptory challenges in criminal cases would preserve a right intended to help ensure just and fair verdicts.

 Ralph Freso - freelancer, FR170363 AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are advancing a proposal to partially undo the state Supreme Court's groundbreaking elimination of the longstanding practice of allowing lawyers to remove potential trial jurors without explanation.

Proponents of elimination of so-call peremptory challenges say it would help prevent discrimination in jury selection, but legislators supporting a bill endorsed Wednesday by the state House Judiciary Committee said its restoration of the challenges in criminal cases would preserve a right intended to help ensure just and fair verdicts.

“It’s how we’ve done things for ages and in my opinion is an essential part to our right to a trial by juries," said Rep. Jacqueline Parker, a Mesa Republican who sponsored the bill. “We’re not revolutionizing anything.""

The rule change approved last August by the state Supreme Court took effect Jan. 1, eliminating peremptory challenges in both civil and criminal cases. As amended by the committee, the bill would not restore peremptory challenges in civil cases.

People are also reading…

With elimination of peremptory challenges in criminal cases, prosecutors and defense lawyers can still ask judges to eliminate individual prospective jurors for bias or other “for cause" reasons.

Arizona was the first state to eliminate peremptory challenges, which are a hot-button legal issue nationally.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said in announcing the rule change that eliminating peremptory challenges was the latest in a series of moves by Arizona's courts to improve the jury system and “will reduce the opportunity for misuse of the jury selection process and will improve jury participation and fairness.”

The court's lobbyist, Liana Garcia, defended the rule change during the committee hearing, saying juries often don't reflect the makeup of communities. “It's an inherent fairness issue.""

Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith supported the bill, telling the committee that eliminating peremptory challenges would result in more deadlocked juries by making it harder to weed out biased or unfair potential jurors.

“You're going to lose a lot of confidence in the system," he said.

Rep. Domingo DeGrazia, a Tucson Democrat who voted against the bill, said the Legislature had limited time to study the complex issue and that it was better left to the Supreme Court.

“I disagree that the idea that we can do a better job with the information that we have than they did with the information that they have," DeGrazia said.

Parker, the bill's sponsor, acknowledged that the Supreme Court has constitutional authority to decide procedures for the court system but she said restoring peremptory challenges falls under the Legislature's policy-making role.

“We have a whole system in place so this is our job," she said.

Passage of the bill by the full House would send it to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News