 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona legislation fetes civil rights icon Fred Korematsu
0 comments
AP

Arizona legislation fetes civil rights icon Fred Korematsu

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arizona legislation fetes civil rights icon Fred Korematsu

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1998 file photo, then President Clinton presents Fred Korematsu with a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House. Arizona is honoring late civil rights icon Korematsu, whose fight against Japanese American internment went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, April 15, 2021, signed legislation establishing a “Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution” on Jan. 30, Korematsu’s birthday. The legislation comes as the nation continues to see a rise in anti-Asian crimes that started with the pandemic.

 Dennis Cook

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is honoring late civil rights icon Fred Korematsu, whose fight against Japanese American internment went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation establishing a “Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution" on Jan. 30, Korematsu's birthday.

“Fred Korematsu’s bravery and dedication to gaining justice for himself and others is admirable, and reflects the character of our nation," Ducey said in a statement.

Republican State Sen. Sonny Borrelli sponsored the bill, which lawmakers in both chambers unanimously passed.

Korematsu, who was born in Oakland, California, was convicted in 1942 of disobeying military orders for the removal of Japanese Americans from their homes. After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, the federal government set up internment camps, including two in Arizona, to forcibly detain those of Japanese ancestry.

Korematsu was placed in an internment camp in Utah.

In 1944, his appeal of his conviction went before the U.S. Supreme Court and was denied. But in 1983, a federal judge overturned the decision.

Korematsu dedicated himself to civil rights until his 2005 death.

The legislation comes as the nation continues to see a rise in anti-Asian crimes that started with the pandemic. Among them was the March 16 shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian American women.

A coalition of local Asian American groups, including the Arizona chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, sent Ducey's office a letter last week urging him to address the issue.

“We ask you to summon the breadth of your executive powers to speak out against anti-Asian hate,” the letter states.

The groups are calling for the Republican governor to formally and publicly condemn anti-Asian violence and rhetoric. They also want him to declare Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as “integral to the American family" and allocate more resources for the safety of Asian Americans.

Representatives for Ducey did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment on the letter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago mayor urges calm as police video released

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News