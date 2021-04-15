Arizona legislation fetes civil rights icon Fred Korematsu

Korematsu dedicated himself to civil rights until his 2005 death.

The legislation comes as the nation continues to see a rise in anti-Asian crimes that started with the pandemic. Among them was the March 16 shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian American women.

A coalition of local Asian American groups, including the Arizona chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, sent Ducey's office a letter last week urging him to address the issue.

“We ask you to summon the breadth of your executive powers to speak out against anti-Asian hate,” the letter states.

The groups are calling for the Republican governor to formally and publicly condemn anti-Asian violence and rhetoric. They also want him to declare Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as “integral to the American family" and allocate more resources for the safety of Asian Americans.

Representatives for Ducey did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment on the letter.

