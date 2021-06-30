Arizona legislature adjourns after deal on voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday resolved a stalemate over whether to expand Arizona's school voucher program and adjourned one of the longest legislative sessions in modern state history.

Republicans voted for limited changes to the voucher program, dropping a push to open it up to 600,000 new low-income students, which was opposed by three House Republicans. That agreement and the resolution of other disputes cleared the way for GOP lawmakers to send the final pieces of the budget to Gov. Doug Ducey in party-line votes.

Under the agreement, children who qualify for vouchers will no longer have to spend 100 days in a public school before receiving a voucher to pay for private-school tuition. Children who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch and live in the boundaries of a poorly rated public school will be eligible immediately, while others will have to spend 45 days in their public school.

With the shorter waiting period, “they don’t have to linger and struggle in the school,” said Sen. Paul Boyer, a Glendale Republican who advocated for the full expansion.

“The school could be a great school, but it might not work for that kid,” Boyer said.