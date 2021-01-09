Arizona Legislature kicks off 2021 session amid virus surge

Masks will be mandatory in the Senate and House, although the House plans some leeway for members — if they are 6 feet from anyone else or sitting at their desks on the House floor.

Both Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers said they're not afraid to shut down the session if an outbreak occurs. With Arizona the world's virus hot spot, that is a big possibility.

The Legislature abruptly put its 2020 session on hold because of COVID-19 on March 23 after passing a basic budget, then briefly returned a month later and ended the session on May 26.

One of the Democrats’ top priorities will be boosting the state’s maximum $240 per week unemployment payments, but Fann said that’s a non-starter, at least for this year.

Another issue that is a top priority for many Republicans is reviewing the 2020 election that saw President-elect Joe Biden prevail in Arizona in a victory that President Donald Trump has said without evidence was fraudulent. There is no evidence that Arizona's election was improperly run, but Fann has backed subpoenas seeking election records from Maricopa County and intends to continue that effort.