Arizona Legislature OKs abortion ban for genetic issues

Republicans said the measure was about the right to life.

“I think we need to be honest with ourselves,” said Sen. Kelly Townsend, a Mesa Republican. "Aborting a child because there’s a genetic abnormality is not health care. You are euthanizing a child that has a genetic abnormality. It’s euthanasia, it’s not health care.”

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale made a blunt but similar argument.

"Abortion is not health care,” Boyer said. “Abortion takes the life of an innocent child — every single time.”

The abortion bill as originally written made it a felony for a doctor to perform the procedure because the fetus has a genetic abnormality like Down syndrome, and contained a slew of other provisions, including one that confers all civil rights to unborn children. Democrats call that “personhood” provision a backdoor way to allow criminal charges against a woman who has an abortion.

The bill was amended twice to allay the concerns of a pair of Republicans — one worried that a woman would be forced to carry a fetus that could not survive and a second concerned that a doctors' medical decisions could be overruled by a jury. That GOP-backed amendment also clarified that the “personhood" provision does not ban in-vitro fertilization.