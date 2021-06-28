Arizona Legislature set to send initiative changes to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican lawmakers are poised to send two more measures changing the rules for citizen initiatives to the ballot for voter approval, joining another one that was referred to the 2022 ballot on Friday.

The measures that were cleared for Senate debate Monday would ask voters to change the state Constitution to require a supermajority vote to pass their own laws and to confine them to a single subject. Both already passed the House and are now expected to get Senate votes in the coming days as the GOP-controlled Legislature races to adjourn for the year.

The measure approved for the ballot last week would change the Constitution and give the Legislature more power to alter citizen initiatives approved by voters if any portion is found to be unconstitutional. It would water down the Voter Protection Act, which sets a high bar for lawmakers to change voter-approved initiatives and prohibits changes that undermine voters' intent.