Arizona Legislature still stuck on budget terms after hiatus

Democrats are solidly opposed to the tax cut proposal at it stands.

Ducey told KTAR radio on Tuesday that he's willing to talk with Democrats about a path forward. On Thursday, House and Senate Democratic leaders said that has not yet happened.

“No voice messages,” House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding said in a text message. “No missed call pertaining to the budget. We’ve reached out to no engagement up until this point.”

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Lupe Contreras said that so far Democrats had not been asked to negotiate.

Standing in the way of the Republican-negotiated budget are GOP Sen. Paul Boyer and Republican Rep. David Cook, who both oppose the size and permanence of the tax cuts. Cook voted with all House Democrats Monday to block the tax cuts.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann now must choose how to revise the budget proposal to win support from those Republicans or make even more changes to win support from some Democrats. Any changes to the tax cut plan will likely lose some Republican support, so the negotiations are a tightrope walk.

Time is short, since a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 must be enacted by then.