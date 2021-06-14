Arizona Legislature to hold special wildfire funding session

The governor’s January budget proposal noted that state firefighting costs exceeded $39 million in the last five years while appropriations were only about $20 million. He sought a boost in that spending.

The governor also sought to increase the amount of cash put into an emergency fund he controls and often uses to make up the difference in actual firefighting expenses.

Firefighting efforts may be paid for with either state or federal funding, depending on the fire's location on public or private land, among other factors.

Bowers lost his longtime family retreat home last week in one of the fires burning near Globe and Miami. He lives in Mesa, but he said his grandmother was a milkmaid in Globe when she met his grandfather and his family has deep roots in the community.

“I know firsthand how devastating the wildfires are this year,” Bowers said in a statement. “Families have been displaced, nonprofits are working hard to support those in need, and firefighters are working day and night to contain fires."

"We need to make sure they have the financial resources to get through this wildfire season and prepare for the future” he said.