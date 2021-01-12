Arizona man wrongfully accused of selling LSD settles suit

The city maintains its actions were legal and did not admit liability in the settlement. Instead, it settled to avoid the costs of fighting the case, according to the agreement.

Nez said he appreciates the Flagstaff Police Department's recognition of accountability and truth.

“My family and I are happy this nightmare is now behind us, and we can move on with our lives," he said in a statement to The Associated Press.

In the apology letter, police chief Dan Musselman said the department “appreciates the emotional trauma that Mr. Nez and his family experienced and hope that he is now able to pursue his professional goals.”

Nez and his wife initially offered to settle the matter for $350,000. The city didn’t respond to a notice of claim, paving the way for the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Arizona that sought the same amount in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit called into question police department policies on identifying suspects, the timing of police reports and the accuracy of an internal database that showed Nez lived at the same address as the person police were seeking. Flagstaff police said they have since put in safeguards to ensure suspects are not misidentified.