 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona measures would create hurdles for ballot initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Qualifying initiatives for the ballot and getting them passed by voters would get harder under legislation advanced Wednesday in the Arizona House, the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to rein in a procedure that's created laws the opposed by the GOP and business interests.

A state House committee approved two measures asking voters to change the rules for citizen initiatives. One would require petition signatures to come from all 30 legislative districts and the other would require support from 60% of voters to pass.

If approved by the full House and Senate, the two measures would appear on the 2022 ballot alongside two others that lawmakers referred to voters last year. Those would limit ballot measures to a single subject and water down the Voter Protection Act, which strictly limits the ability of lawmakers to alter initiatives approved by voters.

Republicans have been frustrated by a series of successful initiatives pushed by progressive groups that would not have passed the GOP-dominated Legislature, including a minimum wage increase and a tax hike to pay for education. They say it’s virtually impossible for the Legislature to change them because of the Voter Protection Act and they often are backed by money from outside the state.

People are also reading…

The GOP has significantly tightened the rules in recent years to make it harder to get initiatives on the ballot and easier to kick them off, but 2022 will be the first time they have asked voters to change the rules themselves.

Rep. Tim Dunn, a Yuma Republican who sponsored the proposed initiative changes, said require petition organizers to show they have broad support across the street and not just from populated areas of Maricopa and Pima counties. He said the 60% threshold to pass ballot measures ensures they are overwhelmingly popular since lawmakers are limited in how they can modify them down the road.

“This would actually allow us to have greater citizen input and to ensure that it really is something that matches the will of the voters, not just the will of those that are paid for...by outside billionaires and activist groups,” said Rep. Jake Hoffman, a Queen Creek Republican.

Democrats and progressive groups say the changes would increase the costs and complexity for grassroots organizers to get their ideas in front of voters. Initiatives are often the only way to do things that are supported by a majority of voters but not a majority of lawmakers, they said.

Rep. Reginald Bolding of Laveen, the top Democrat in the House, said the Republican lawmakers are looking to create new rules for citizen-driven lawmaking that wouldn't apply to candidates collecting signatures to run for office.

“How was that fair that Arizona voters have to now be held hostage to a Legislature that chooses one set of rules for themselves and another set of rules for Arizona voters?" Bolding said.

Both measures were approved in 7-6 party-line votes in the House Government and Elections Committee.

The committee also voted to create new requirements for election officials to check voting rolls against various government databases and cancel registrations. And lawmakers voted to eliminate vote centers — centralized polling places allowing voters to cast a ballot anywhere in their county rather than an assigned precinct. Both measures were approved by Republicans in party-line votes.

Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans approved two election bills opposed by most Democrats. One would raise the threshold to trigger a recount in a close election. The other would allow the Legislature to hire an outside firm to analyze the list of voters who have not shown documentation to prove their citizenship. Those voters can vote only in federal races.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News