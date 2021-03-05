 Skip to main content
Arizona National Guard adjutant general to retire in April
AP

Arizona National Guard adjutant general to retire in April

Arizona National Guard adjutant general to retire in April

FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, speaks during a news conference in Tempe, Ariz. McGuire plans to retire on April 10, 2021, capping a 34-year military career that included helping direct the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. McGuire, the state's top military officer since 2013, had planned to retire last year but stayed on because of the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey's office said Friday, March 5, 2021, in a statement.

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX (AP) — Maj. Gen.. Michael T. McGuire, adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, plans to retire on April 10, capping a 34-year military career that included helping direct the state's response to the pandemic.

McGuire, the state's top military officer since 2013, had planned to retire last year but stayed on because of the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey's office said Friday in a statement.

“General McGuire’s solid leadership and expertise has been critical, especially during the COVID-19 emergency response,” Ducey said in the statement.

During the pandemic, National Guard personnel have performed a number of roles, including helping operate vaccination sites and transporting medical supplies to remote areas.

Under Arizona law, the governor is the National Guard’s commander-in-chief while the adjutant general heads the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, serves as an adviser to the governor and is responsible for supervising the National Guard’s activities and training.

“The last year has been the most humbling and gratifying year of my service to watch the nearly 8,300 soldiers, airmen, and civilians of DEMA prove we are always ready, always there," McGuire said.

McGuire was an Air Force fighter pilot after graduating from the Air Force Academy. He joined the Arizona Air National Guard in 2001 and commanded the 162nd Fighter Wing based in Tucson before being appointed adjutant general.

Ducey will appoint McGuire's successor.

