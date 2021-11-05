 Skip to main content
Arizona National Guard helps with Maricopa jail vaccinations

The Arizona National Guard is assisting with vaccinations in Maricopa County jails.

Correctional Health Services has partnered since Tuesday with “a team of Army Guard Medics personnel to administer COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots to high-risk patients,” county spokesperson Fields Moseley said.

Moseley told the Arizona Republic it was a temporary, “collaborative effort” that was expected to last three weeks.

“The goal is to boost the number of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations in inmates before the height of flu season and return to the community,” he said.

A request sent to the County’s Emergency Management Department on Oct. 22 stated “Maricopa County Correctional Health Services is requesting 2-5 medics daily M-F. Start date TBD until 12/15/21 to assist in COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The request said the medics would administer Moderna or Janssen vaccines. “This would be at all six MCSO facilities on a rotating basis.”

The request comes on the heels of a separate recent request from the Sheriff’s Office for 135 National Guard troops because of staffing shortages at the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office rescinded the request, but the office said it is still looking at ways to use National Guard troops in the jails.

