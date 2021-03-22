Arizona officials warn of bad 2021 wildfire season

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state forestry officials urged the public Monday to be extra wary because of a looming wildfire season that has the potential to be exceptionally devastating due to widespread drought.

There is very little snowpack in the ponderosa pine forests that cover large parts of northern and eastern Arizona, and portions of the state with grasslands that haven't burned recently are loaded with years of growth dried out by low rainfall.

"Most of the state is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought," said John Truett, the fire management officer for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We’re looking at a very severe potential out there for wildland fires and rapid fire spread across the landscape.”

The department is predicting an early fire season in central and southern Arizona that could kick up as early next month as temperatures rise. There is a potential for widespread, statewide fire activity by June. On the plus side, there are indications that this year's summer monsoon rains will won't repeat the no-show of last year, which led to an extended fire season through the fall.