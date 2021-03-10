Arizona panel to study how courts issue no-knock warrants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's court system is going to look into how so-called no-knock search warrants are authorized by judges for use by law enforcement agencies and whether there are adequate safeguards in place.

An administrative order issued Wednesday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel creates a 19-member task force of judges, attorneys, law enforcement officials and others.

Brutinel's order said the use of such warrants that allow officers to enter a location without first announcing themselves can create dangerous situations for officers and citizens.

Few such warrants are issued in Arizona, but the public's trust in the justice system is at stake if even one warrant “goes badly," Brutinel said.

Although the order didn't mention the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, no-knock warrants have drawn scrutiny nationally since the Louisville, Kentucky, woman was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night.

Police had a no-knock warrant to enter Taylor's apartment but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering. Some witnesses disputed that statement.