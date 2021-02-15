Arizona panel votes to boost unlawful protest penalties

Criminal damage, blocking roadways, aiming a laser pointer at an officer, criminal damage, public nuisance and other crimes would become felonies. Assaulting a police officer would automatically be considered aggravated assault, with a six-month minimum jail term without the ability for a judge to shorten it.

The bill also would prohibit anyone arrested at such a demonstration from receiving public benefits or working for government agencies, but the sponsor said he'll remove that provision.

Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, a former police officer, argued the measure actually supports free speech by discouraging those with violent aims from disrupting peaceful protests.

“I don’t see how innocent people are going to be caught up in this,” Kavanagh said.

Lawmakers also advanced HB2567, which would require that police disciplinary boards be dominated by officers from the same agency as the officer facing discipline. The measure takes aim at citizen review boards that give civilian oversight of police discipline.

Another measure advanced that would require police agencies to notify people, before they file a complaint about an officer, that it's illegal to submit a false report.

