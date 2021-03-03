Arizona prison guard alleges sex assaults by supervisor

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona corrections officer has alleged in a lawsuit against the state that she was subjected to a hostile environment while working at a prison where her supervisor was accused of sexually assaulting her and three others who worked there.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified damages and said managers at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence turned a blind eye to pervasive sexual harassment and created an atmosphere where Sgt. Jason McClelland believed he could harass others without consequences.

The corrections officer who sued the state and corrections officials alleged that McClelland first sexually assaulted her when he pulled her behind cabinets at the Florence prison in early 2019.

The lawsuit also claimed McClelland brought her to a prison building in September 2019 — where he turned off the lights, blocked her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.

McClelland had taken her to the prison's Tactical Support Unit building because he knew she was seeking a position on the elite team that responds to crises at prisons and wanted her “to see what she would be part of,” according to the complaint.