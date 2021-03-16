Arizona redistricting panel picks executive director

PHOENIX (AP) — A top staffer for Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring has been chosen to be the executive director of the commission that will redraw Arizona’s political district lines this year.

The five-member commission chose Brian Schmitt for the job after interviewing five finalists in a day-long session Tuesday.

The 3-2 vote to hire Schmitt, who was linked to Republican campaigns last year and in 2018, was opposed by the two Democratic members of the commission.

But in his interview, Schmitt said he had been asked “as kind of a one-off” to help organize last year's traditional Republican campaign finale at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott. Federal records from former Sen. Martha McSally's campaign showed he received a payment of more than $63,000 three days after the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

He said his job as chief of staff to Waring, a Republican, requires him to do non-partisan staff work in support of an elected official, which is the primary role of the executive director.

“He understands the chief of staff role,” Republican Commissioner David Mehl said during discussion of the candidates. “I was very impressed with him.”