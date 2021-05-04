Arizona redistricting panel picks mapping consultant

On Tuesday, the panel's two Democrat praised the process used to assess the three companies that applied to be mapping consultants, but said they disagreed with the final choice. Commissioner Shereen Lerner said HaystaqDNA gave a much better proposal.

Republican Commissioner David Mehl praised Timmons Group's presentation and said they “had a huge amount of expertise in redistricting.”

Tuesday's meeting came a week after the U.S. Census Bureau dropped a bombshell on Arizona politics when it released initial national population counts showing Arizona would not get a 10th congressional district next year. That should make the redrawing of district lines easier, although it crushed the hopes of politicians who were considering running in a new district.

Census officials are not expected to deliver needed data from the 2020 Census until late summer, meaning the commission can’t begin drawing new maps until early October. It must complete the job by early 2022.

The redistricting commission was created by voters in 2000 to limit political influence by the Legislature in redrawing congressional and legislative district maps. The process that follows each U.S. Census is politically important because redrawn district lines can limit how many legislative and U.S. House seats each party can realistically win.