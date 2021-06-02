Arizona regulators set target date for legal sports betting

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, talks with Dr. Damon R. Clarke, left, Chairman of the Hualapai Tribe, after a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix. The measure approved by the Legislature adds additional types of table games at tribal casinos and for the first time allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro sports teams.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey smiles as he holds up the signed bill allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
Surrounded by Arizona legislators, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis speaks at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
President of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Martin Jarvier, front left, Dr. Damon R. Clarke, front right, Chairman of the Hualapai Tribe, put their names on a document at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey puts his signature on a bill at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona legislators applaud at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, middle, and Arizona tribal leaders put their signatures on a document at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
With Arizona legislators looking on, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey puts his signature on a bill at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona gambling regulators said Wednesday they hope to have new licenses for sports gambling issued by the start of the 2021 National Football League season in September.
The announcement of the target date for new sports betting came just over two weeks after federal officials approved changes to the state's tribal gaming compacts. That decision by the U.S. Department of Interior was needed for the new sports gambling law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in April to go into effect.
The state Department of Gaming can issue 10 licenses for sports books to major sport franchises, such as the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Suns. Others who can get sports gambling licenses include pro golfing and NASCAR events.
Tribes will be allowed to run sports betting operations at their casinos. The tribes and professional teams will also be allowed to run sports books close by their respective venues.
An unlimited number of fantasy sports licenses will be allowed.
The Department of Gaming said it plans to have draft rules for sports betting and fantasy sports ready for a one-week public comment period set to start on June 14. The first bets are expected to be allowed on Sept. 9, the NFL's opening day, in advance of the Cardinals away opener on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Tennessee Titans.