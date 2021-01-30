Arizona regulators to weigh ban on trail cameras for hunting

Davis said the commission has already received about 600 comments, most of them from hunters who favor the ban.

The commission in 2018 banned live cameras with transmitters, but it is now considering the broader ban because it received a petition signed by over 200 hunters calling for a total ban on all trail cameras in hunting areas.

The commission voted unanimously to begin drafting a broader rule, and message boards on hunting websites began lighting up.

Some commenters said using trail cameras makes hunting too easy, while camera supporters said the devices are valuable for casual hunters who may not have the time or money to scout areas in person.

Others are worried about unintended consequences.

Longtime hunter Janet Drake said a camera ban may force her and her husband to choose between hunting and their volunteer work for the Game and Fish Department.

The Prescott Valley couple travel to remote sites to gather images from cameras that would still be allowed under a ban, but people they encounter might think they're breaking the law, she said.