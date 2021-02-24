Arizona reports 1,310 additional COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials on Wednesday reported 1,310 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths continued to drop.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 811,968 cases and 15,693 deaths.

According to data from The COVID-Tracking Project, the rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks, dropping from 3,169.3 on Feb. 9 to 1,559.7 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 132 to 112.

Hospitalizations also continue to drop, with the state's coronavirus dashboard reporting 1,449 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In other developments: